Wolves skipper Conor Coady: That’s not good enough

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side slumped to a 5-2 loss to the Blues on Saturday at Molineux – on the ground’s 130th anniversary. They have conceded eight goals in their last two games – also losing 3-2 at Everton before the international break – in the Premier League, in which they remain winless after finishing seventh last season.

“From our point of view, we’ve got to look at the way we are doing things and analyse it as much as possible because, at the minute, it’s not good enough, given the standards we’ve set,” said Coady.

“It’s disappointing, so we’ve got to make sure we rectify it. I’m a great believer in the team and the club, and we’ll come through it. But we don’t want to find ourselves in these situations.

“We need to make sure we come through it. We need to get on the same wave-length in terms of how we’re playing, what we’re doing, and get back to what we know we’re good at.”

Wolves conceded three before the break against Chelsea, with Tammy Abraham grabbing a brace after Fikayo Tomori’s opener.

Abraham completed his hat-trick in the second half, and Mason Mount rounded things off after Wolves replied through an Abraham own goal and Patrick Cutrone’s first for the club.

“We played against a really good team, but we’re not in a good moment in terms of the club and in terms of the team,” added Coady. “We need to make sure we come together, we really do.

“It’s tough at the moment. I feel like we were too open against a very good team.

“They exploited us really well with some fantastic players, so that’s something we’ve got to improve on as it’s not good at the minute.

“We need to be more clever and not give teams as much space as we have.

“We’re going behind in games too much, so we need to look at it as much as possible and find out what the problems are.

“But it felt like in the game we gave them too much space – players like that are going to hurt you.”