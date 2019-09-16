Nuno: We have to change and become better

Tammy Abraham netted a hat-trick as the rampant visitors inflicted the heaviest defeat of Nuno’s Molineux reign to date.

Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount were also on target for Frank Lampard’s side, who led 4-0 just 10 minutes into the second half.

Patrick Cutrone, coupled with an Abraham own goal, did provide the hosts with some cause for cheer but this was on the whole a troubling afternoon, with Wolves now winless in their opening five Premier League games.

Nuno said: “We have to change and become better. We cannot make mistakes.

“We will analyse the mistake. What happened? How can we avoid it? Sometimes it’s credit to the players of Chelsea, good goals, but some of the eight were mistakes that we must not repeat.

“It’s not just mistakes, it’s all the team. We don’t separate things defensively or offensively, it’s the team.

“We need to become better, play better, organise better, be more aggressive, more intense, everybody knows. The only solution? Work.”

After a cagey opening half-hour, Chelsea took the lead when Tomori curled home in spectacular fashion from 25 yards out.

Abraham then netted his hat-trick in the space of 21 minutes either side of half-time and then put through his own net when Romain Saiss’ header was pushed onto his hand.

Summer signing Cutrone bagged his first for Wolves with five minutes remaining but Mount had the final word, slotting home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

“It was a bad performance - a bad, bad game,” said Nuno. “I thought we started well, pressing and with good organisation.

“When the ball was ours we were creating and then we suffered a goal and we didn’t react well. We made a mistake and it was tough.

“When you play bad you cannot (complain). Chelsea played good and they have good players. We must congratulate them.”