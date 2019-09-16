Former Wolves partner club FC Jumilla go bust

The Spanish club took nine Wolves youngsters on loan last season before the partnership was dropped during the summer, with chairman Jeff Shi later describing it as a “pilot scheme” for link-ups with other clubs.

It has now emerged Jumilla, who were relegated to the fourth tier at the end of the campaign, have ceased trading.

Reports claim the club has folded after losing a court case against Jorge Perona, a former captain, who sued after they failed to pay social security costs following the termination of his contract in 2017.

Jumilla owner Steven Lee, also known as Li Xiang, was ordered to pay 400,000 Euros in addition to other administration costs, prompting him to quit.

Since terminating their partnership with Jumilla, Wolves have sent three players on loan with Slovakian outfit FC Dac 1904, while the club has had close links with Telford.

Speaking in the summer, Shi explained how Jumilla had not been playing at a high enough level to help Wolves,

“At the beginning we thought it was the right level, the only way to know is to try it,” he said. “Wolves are growing very fast.

“If we were in the Championship or a lower-table Premier League team, Jumilla would be a fit for us. But in the future maybe we need a better partnership club to grow our young players.”