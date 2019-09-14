AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan tells keeper to stay grounded

Wycherley, from The Rock, is back between the sticks for the Bucks after a brief loan spell at Barwell.

He was sent to the Canaries after being ‘way off it’ in pre-season, but his return co-incided with a three-game unbeaten run going into today’s clash with Chester.

“He’s got those long arms and a good spring. He did well there (in the 1-1 draw with Brackley Town last weekend),” said Cowan.

“There’s elements of his game he needs to improve on.

“We need to make sure he doesn’t get too much of a big head because he’s a local lad. It’s important we keep his feet on the ground, because that’s been a problem previously.”

Upon his return from Barwell, Wycherley went straight into the Telford side and Corey Addai, who had been on loan from Coventry, was sent back to the Sky Blues.

The 21-year-old, previously of The New Saints, starred in the Bucks’ run to the FA Trophy semi-finals last season.

“He’s done well, I’m pleased with him. At pre-season, I didn’t think he was at it, but his attitude and application is very much there now,” added Cowan.

“He knows he’s got to be on it. Credit to him, he’s worked his way back in.”