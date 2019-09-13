Wolves v Chelsea preview: Perfect opportunity to get season firing

Molineux’s 130th anniversary is being celebrated against Chelsea, and victory for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would go down very sweetly indeed.

On the back of a four-game winless run, and a vastly disappointing defeat at Everton last time out, getting off the mark against the Blues would act as a bold statement from Wolves, writes Joe Edwards.

They were proud top-six-slayers last season, and it would signify them being willing and able to take on the mantle once again.

Liverpool (in the FA Cup), Manchester United (in the Cup and Premier League), Arsenal and Chelsea all fell at the hands of Wolves as Nuno & Co turned heads aplenty en route to seventh.

Of course, you cannot help but feel the heavy hitters – Frank Lampard’s charges being first up – will be taking them more seriously this time around.

But if it has been done once, it can be done a second time.

Nuno is pragmatic and will likely say at today’s press conference that the Blues pose different threats than last campaign – and that is right.

Wing wizard Eden Hazard is no longer with them, and young talents Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been leading the way in this transition period under club legend Lampard.

Advertising

Chelsea chief Frank Lampard

For the change in manager and the transfer embargo they endured over the summer, though, a fair few things are still the same. Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to be between the sticks, just as he was when Wolves won 2-1 last December.

Cesar Azpilicueta should be at right-back, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as the centre-halves and Marcos Alonso at left-back, just as they were then.

And Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota are set to be there as a massive goal threat up top for Wolves, just as they were in that last Molineux encounter between the two teams, grabbing a goal each.

Advertising

One difference for Wolves is that Willy Boly will not be on the left side of the back three after picking up two yellows and being sent off at Everton.

It is between Jesus Vallejo and Romain Saiss as to who takes his place.

Vallejo has operated on the right of defence in his Wolves displays while Saiss has mainly played in midfield for the club, but he has successfully starred in the Boly role for Morocco over the past few years.

Adama Traore is hoping to keep hold of the right-wing-back berth after some much-improved showings, although Matt Doherty had a successful operation which was not football-related over the international break and is working his way through a knee knock.

Jonny Castro Otto will likely come in on the opposite flank after Ruben Vinagre’s poor performance against the Toffees.

Wolves have not lost at home since January 2, making it 16 unbeaten, and they are not going to let that run end lightly. Let’s hope we are in for another thrilling match at Molineux.

Memory Lane

January 2, 2012

Now the Chelsea chief, Lampard got the winner in this one as the Blues were pushed to the edge at Molineux.

Brazilian midfielder Ramires opened the scoring as he slammed the ball into the roof of Wolves’ net, only for Stephen Ward to equalise in the 84th minute.

Lampard got the winner in 2012

But sickeningly for the home side, Lampard netted in the 89th minute, volleying in Ashley Cole’s cross from the left, clinching a 2-1 victory for the visitors and helping to bring Wolves’ time in the Premier League to an end.

Key Battle

Conor Coady v Tammy Abraham

After shining on loan at Villa last season, Abraham has been Chelsea’s go-to man in attack so far this campaign – and he has been repaying the faith shown in him.

Four league games in, he has scored four goals in the form of braces against both Norwich and Sheffield United.

He is a player brimming with confidence and it is up to Wolves’ skipper Coady to keep him quiet at Molineux.

Coady is tasked with keeping Abraham quiet (AMA)

Coady will be striving for a much better defensive display, after conceding three at Everton last time out, and reluctant to give 21-year-old Abraham any breathing room. Should be an intriguing battle.

Likely line-ups

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Vallejo; Traore, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Otto; Jimenez, Jota

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Abraham, Mount

Prediction: Home win