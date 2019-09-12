Kenny Hibbitt: Wolves can win the Europa League

Wolves' Group K campaign gets under way next Thursday as Portuguese side Braga visit Molineux.

Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava are the other teams in the group, and Hibbitt – one of the stars of the run to the two-legged final in 1972, which they lost to Tottenham – thinks Nuno Espirito Santo's side will thrive.

"They've entered the competition thinking they can win it, I'm sure. I think they can win it," said the former midfield star.

"Those three teams won't be easy to beat, none of them are in Europe – we found that with Torino.

"And I know we have started the season slowly, but it will get better, no doubt about it. The results will start coming back.

"It's a great achievement getting there, and I think we can win it, definitely."

Trips to Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava seem particularly tricky, with the former known for their raucous fans and the tie at the latter currently set to have no fans because of a Uefa sanction against the Slovakian side.

But Hibbitt, who made 466 appearances for Wolves in a 16-year spell, insists the current crop have the talent and tenacity to overcome those obstacles.

Advertising

"They can deal with any situation. You have to show team spirit, grit and determination – and Nuno's side have shown that over the past couple of years.

"We have got players who've tasted it before, and they'll pass on their experience to those who are still finding their feet.

"Of course, you have still got to go out and do it, but they are opposition we can get past."

He added: "We've been crying out for this for such a long time.

"Fans are excited, and I'm excited to see how it pans out."