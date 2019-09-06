Wolves defender Willy Boly earns first Ivory Coast call-up

The 28-year-old centre back has been one of Nuno's key players in recent seasons, and earns his first call-up for the West African nation.

Boly had featured at youth level for France in previous years, the country of his birth - but has not registered a single senior appearance for the World Champions.

Should he feature for the Elephants, it will be his first senior international appearance of his career.

Boly is not the only British-based player to be named in the 26-man squad for the friendlies, with fellow Premier League stars Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Serge Aurier all named alongside the defender.

Reading forward Yakou Meite will also link up with the squad from the Championship side.

There is no place for Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, who has been struggling with an ankle injury since the defeat to Spurs.