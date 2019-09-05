Young Wolves are sent out on loan

Cameroon-born France under-20 international Deslandes has moved to Bulgarian First League side Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

He has had previous loan spells with Bury, Portsmouth and Jumilla since signing for Wolves from Caen in July 2015.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances for the senior side since making his first league start against Hull City in April 2016.

His last senior appearance in a gold and black came two seasons ago, when Wolves beat Bristol City 1-0 in the third round of the League Cup.

Meanwhile, fellow Wolves defender Johnson has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock for the season.

He spent last season on loan at Walsall in League One.

The 21-year-old has the under-23s, played 11 times while on loan at the Banks’s Stadium.

He has yet to make an appearance for the senior Wolves side and joins Angelo Allesio’s Kilmarnock side, who sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership.