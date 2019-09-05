Wolves fans must move for Europa League VIPs

Scores of fans have received a letter from the club informing them they must move from their usual seats in the upper tier of the Billy Wright Stand due to Uefa rules.

Affected supporters seated between the penalty areas in the stand could be moved for the games against FC Braga on September 19, Slovan Bratislava on November 7 and Besiktas on December 12 will be contacted by the club in the next week to make alternative arrangements.

Uefa completed a two-day site visit to Molineux recently and rules for the competition mean they can decide which seats they require for VIPs from visiting clubs for the matches. Wolves fan David Gough said he was angry to be moved from his usual seat for the games.

“I’ve just found out by letter that I won’t be allowed to sit in my seat for the three games, I’m furious,” said the 70-year-old, who lives in Walsall.

David Gough

“I don’t know where I will be seated yet, the club are going to ring me by September 11 to let me know but I’ve already heard from a lot of people who sit near me and they’re really unhappy.”

A spokesman for Wolves said they would be doing all they could to ensure fans affected would be seated as close to their original seats as possible, but stressed the club had to comply with the Uefa rules on allocation of VIP seating.

“We will be in touch with fans as soon as we can to ensure we keep them as close as possible to their usual places,” he said.

“Uefa require a maximum of 150 places in a VIP area for opposition clubs and it is their decision where they are seated. We will do all we can to help people affected.”