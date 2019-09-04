Wolves' Meritan Shabani showing more quality every day

However, the club did actually bring one in on deadline day last month – just not for the first team yet.

Meritan Shabani arrived at the 11th hour, from German giants Bayern Munich nonetheless, where he made three first-team appearances, with two coming last season.

He has made a bright start to life in gold and black for Rob Edwards' under-23s as well.

Bridging the gap between midfield and attack in Premier League 2 Division One, the 20-year-old opened his account in a 2-1 win at Blackburn a couple of weeks ago, reacting quickly to a cross and lifting the ball over the keeper.

Edwards likes what he has seen from Shabani so far, too.

"Meritan is showing more and more quality all the time, every day," said Edwards.

"We're excited to have him in the building.

"He'll get more and more used to English football the longer he's here, that's obvious, but we're really pleased with how he's performed."

Signed on a three-year deal, it is hoped Shabani continues to flourish for the u23s and, in turn, earn an opportunity to impress in Nuno Espirito Santo's first team.

And Kiran Thakare, site expert at Bayern Strikes – a news and opinions site on the FanSided Network – thinks the playmaker has the tools to succeed for Wolves.

"I've seen him play during UEFA youth league games for Bayern. He also had a tidy senior debut, but due to serious competition at the German club, it was always going to be difficult for him to make it there," said Thakare.

"As an attacking midfielder he has a good eye for delivering the final pass and a good knack of scoring goals.

"Shabani has also been used on right side of front three in the reserves team at Bayern, but his best performances came when he was playing in a central role.

"I think he surely has the potential to break into Wolves' first team. His high work-rate will also help him in adapting the rigorous nature of Premier League."

Someone who is benefitting from both environments at Wolves at the moment is Danish shot-stopper Andreas Sondergaard.

With Will Norris' loan to Ipswich, Sondergaard is now considered Wolves' third-choice goalkeeper while also acting as No.1 for the u23s.

"The plan with him is to train for the first team and play for us," said Edwards.

"That's fantastic for him, brilliant, but the challenge for him is that when he comes back, it's got to look like that he's been training with the first team."

Four games into the campaign in the development league's top flight, after promotion as title-winners, Wolves u23s have won once, drawn once and lost twice.

On the aim for the season, Edwards added: "I don't want to just to say we want to stay in the division, just trying to survive, as I don't think we'll be in that position. I just want to see an identity and for us to compete in every single game. If we do that, then who knows what we can achieve?"

Meanwhile, Wolves are offering discounted prices for the Carabao Cup tie against Reading at Molineux later this month.

Nuno's charges take on the Royals on Wednesday, September 25 (7.45pm) – and adult tickets for he game are £15, while under-17s can get in for only £5.

Season-ticket holders have until Friday, September 13 to claim their usual seat for the clash.

My Wolves, #WolfPack and Young Wolves members can purchase tickets from 9am on Saturday, September 7, while general sale begins at 10am on Wednesday, September 11.

Tickets can be purchased via the club website, by calling 0371 222 1877 or at the Molineux ticket office.