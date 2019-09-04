Adama Traore insists fatigue is not a factor for Wolves

A slow start to the Premier League season has been coupled with Europa League group stage qualification, leaving some supporters worried about the effects of the European journey being extended.

But speedster Traore says Nuno Espirito Santo’s side did not feel fatigued in defeat at Everton last Sunday – they just made defensive errors, which need to be eradicated.

“There’s no excuses. We didn’t lose the game because we were tired,” said Traore.

“We lost the game through our own errors, that’s it, so we have to be strong.

“That is the truth. The gaffer, the backroom team, the physios, the people who cook for us – everyone works so hard for us to be fit.

“They work every day, so I’m so happy that they do that for us.

“There’s positive energy because they want it like us, so we just have to think about the errors and keep going. We’ll think about those and grow, as a team.”

Wolves entered this international break without a win from their first four league matches of the season.

Advertising

But they made it to the Europa group stage having won all six of their qualifying ties. Being involved in the competition does bring about challenges, but 23-year-old Traore is focusing on the positives and embracing what ‘any player’ would like to be involved in.

“It’s tough, but if you want to be in Europe and achieve great things, this is how it is. We have to keep going,” he added.

“Any player, any team, wants to be in Europe, so we have to enjoy it and grow every day.

“We’ll work game by game. This is how we work, and how Nuno works. This is what we have to do.”