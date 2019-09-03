Menu

Wolves to unveil new third strip

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Wolves are set to unveil their new third strip tomorrow – and it is going to be green.

Molineux, home of Wolves (AMA)

It is understood to be Mexico-inspired, with Wolves' star striker Raul Jimenez from the country, and will be revealed in the afternoon.

A green Wolves shirt with a white collar and red stripes – just like the Mexico top – has done the rounds on social media in recent months, and we are set to find out whether it proves to be that exact design.

Could this be the third top?

The kit will be manufactured by Adidas and sponsored by ManBetX, like the home and away ones.

Wolves Football Sport
