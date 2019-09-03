Patrick Cutrone ready to hit goal trail for Wolves

The Italian is yet to score since arriving from AC Milan, but went close to doing so in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Everton.

It was his full Premier League bow for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, and the 21-year-old is excited for what the future holds – competing against Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto.

“It is important to create a partnership with all of these wonderful players,” said Cutrone.

“I’m here to learn from Jimenez, Jota and Neto. Together, we can do everything.

“Everything here is different, but I’m here to learn, and I hope to score many goals.

“I want to help my team. It’s different, but it’s important.”

Cutrone tried his luck on a few occasions against the Toffees, having a fierce strike saved by Jordan Pickford – and another one blocked by Michael Keane.

Things could have gone better for himself and the team on his first start in the league, but he still thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Advertising

“I enjoyed it. It was emotional, so I want to say thank you to the coach and my team-mates,” said Cutrone.

“I was unlucky because the goalkeeper did a wonderful save.

“I was desperate, but this is football, and I will think to the next game. We can do well.”

Cutrone – signed on a four-year contract, in a deal which could rise to £20m – is the first Italian to play for Wolves, and he is already a favourite of the fans.

A chant about the centre forward loving pizza and pasta has become very popular, and Cutrone is grateful for their support.

“I want to say thank you to the fans for their chant. I hope to do well. I’m ready,” he added.