Wolves' Matt Doherty going under the knife for ‘small op’

Wolves’ longest-serving current player has missed the past couple of games with a knee injury which also hampered his pre-season – but the operation is not thought to be for that.

It is understood to be for a non-football issue.

“No, he’s going to stay, he has to have a small surgery for something that is bothering him,” said Wolves chief Nuno Espirito Santo, when asked if Doherty will be joining up with ex-Molineux boss Mick McCarthy for Ireland duty.

And on the lay-off that might come with the surgery, Nuno added: “I don’t know, but we’ve been speaking about Matt since a long time ago.

“He’s getting back and we have to give him time to recover well from the pain he has in his knee.”

Doherty played the first three Premier League games of the season but did not look his sharpest and later admitted he was not at 100 per cent.

He then sat out Thursday’s win over Torino which sealed Wolves’ place in the Europa League group stage, and was not in the squad for the 3-2 defeat at Everton yesterday, although he did make the trip to Goodison Park and took part in some running drills after the match.

While Doherty won’t be going away with his country, Wolves have a fair few players set to represent their nations.

Leander Dendoncker is in the Belgium squad for Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland.

Morgan Gibbs-White is going away with England Under-21s, Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto with Portugal’s U21s, and star striker Raul Jimenez Mexico.

Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota are in the Portugal squad as well.

“Fifty per cent of the squad now go their national teams, and the others are going to rest for a bit after such a tough period of games,” said Nuno.

“Everybody has to recover well and we have to do so embracing what’s ahead – the challenge of playing Thursday, Sunday. For us, improving is a big challenge.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have loaned out defender Roderick Miranda to Portuguese side Famalicao until the end of the season.

Miranda was signed shortly after Nuno’s arrival at the club just over two years ago but has not played for Wolves in the top flight – spending last season on loan at Greek side Olympiakos.

“I am happy to be back in Portugal and to do so in a club that is regaining its place in Portuguese football,” said the 28-year-old centre-half.