Wolves boss Nuno on Willy Boly red card: Everyone makes mistakes

The Frenchman was given his marching orders deep into second-half added-on time, adding to Wolves' woes as they fell to a 3-2 loss.

The result at Goodison Park means Nuno's side head into the international break without a win in the Premier League, while Boly will miss the first game back – against Chelsea at Molineux.

"I'm not upset with him. Everybody makes mistakes," said Nuno.

"What is important is that you know what you did, and you don't do it again.

"We have solutions in the squad, so we choose again."

The Toffees took the lead after just five minutes, Richarlison capitalising on a mix-up between Rui Patricio and Conor Coady.

Romain Saiss levelled swiftly for Wolves, but Alex Iwobi headed Everton back in front in what was a crazy first 12 minutes of the clash.

Raul Jimenez got another equaliser for Wolves in the second half. Richarlison's header, though, sealed the win for the hosts while Boly was sent off after picking up two yellows.

"It was a tough game. We didn't start very good and, of course, we should not be happy with the mistakes that we made," said Nuno.

"We played against a very good team and coming to Goodison Park is always going to be tough.

"When you score two times, you should do better in defence.

"It's going be tough, all the teams are so good, but I'm proud of the boys for the way they kept fighting.

"Sometimes you achieve it and sometimes you don't. We have to keep on going."

Wolves have picked up three draws and a loss so far in the league. The disappointing defeat comes after making it to the Europa League group stage.

He added: "Every time you concede, you have to react to it. And our reaction (to the opener) was very good, so I was happy.

"This is the character we want to have for all the games in all the competitions."