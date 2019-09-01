Everton 3 Wolves 2 – Report and pictures

Nuno Espirito Santo's side conceded twice in the first 12 minutes, with Richarlison gifted the ball to open the scoring and Alex Iwobi given so much room to head in.

Romain Saiss got a rare goal in between those Toffees strikes, and Raul Jimenez levelled again for Wolves in the second half.

But Willy Boly was out-jumped by Richarlison for what proved to be the winner, and the Frenchman was then dismissed in second-half stoppage-time for a second bookable offence. A vastly disappointing afternoon.

Analysis

For all the attacking flair we have seen over the past few years, Nuno has always insisted the reason behind Wolves' success is their organisation.

However, defensive structure went out of the window at Goodison Park, with Wolves' backline putting in one of the worst displays since the Portuguese chief took charge, writes Joe Edwards.

A horrible mix-up between skipper Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio resulted in Everton opening the scoring – and set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

Coady, Ryan Bennett and Boly are usually so measured – wisely picking their moments to make tackles, and doing so cleanly.

But they became increasingly rash against the Toffees' talented forward players, with Richarlison, in particular, hacked down on several occasions.

The Brazilian was brought down as Boly saw red, for a second yellow. It was a moment of madness from the Frenchman, who is so often the calming presence in defence. He will now miss the Chelsea game in a couple of weeks.

It was a bold call from Nuno to play Ruben Vinagre at left-wing-back, and a decision, with the benefit of hindsight, he most likely would not have made.

Him giving the ball away is what led to Boly's first caution, and he was caught out of position many more times.

On a positive note, Jimenez still managed to get on the scoresheet despite being offered very little in the way of support from Wolves' midfield. Patrick Cutrone did not do badly either.

The gap between midfield in attack was often too large at Everton, though, adding to the argument that Wolves should have signed a No.10 in the summer.

Football is a relentless game. You can soon be brought crashing down to earth after a euphoric experience – and that is exactly what has happened to Wolves after the joy of extending their European journey.

Going into the international break without a win in the Premier League is not what anyone of a gold and black persuasion wanted, or expected. It could be a lot worse, but there are certainly errors Wolves need to eradicate to get that first victory under their belt.

Match report

After beating Torino on Thursday night to make it the Europa League group stage, Nuno made four changes to the starting line-up.

Cutrone – signed in the summer from AC Milan – came in for his full league debut alongside Jimenez up front, Diogo Jota dropping to the bench, while Ruben Neves returned to midfield in place of compatriot Joao Moutinho.

Bennett was back in defence and Vinagre at left-wing-back.

Adama Traore – after starting the season in scintillating style – retained his spot on the opposite flank, with Matt Doherty left out of the squad as he gets back to full fitness.

Everton, meanwhile, handed full league bows to Moise Kean, Fabian Delph and Iwobi. And the latter's goal was the last of three in a madcap opening 12 minutes.

Wolves gifted the Toffees the lead. Coady and Patricio could not decide between themselves who was going to clear a loose ball heading towards goal, and so neither did.

Instead, the ball landed at the feet of Richarlison, who found the net twice against Nuno's side at Molineux last season, and he guided it past Coady – desperately trying to atone for the error, stood on the line – with his left foot.

Then came Wolves' reply. Traore, in typically thrilling fashion, raced to the byline and drilled across goal. Seamus Coleman could neither control or divert away from danger, and Saiss swooped in, poking home from only a few yards out.

It was another immediate reaction – on the back of scoring straight at the other end after Andrea Belotti's goal for Torino a few nights prior – but more poor defending soon saw them behind again.

This time, Iwobi had all the space he could have ever asked for to head in via the hand of Patricio following Sigurdsson's well-weighted cross. Disarray in defence, Traore nowhere to be seen.

The chances continued to come in the first half, too. Cutrone had two opportunities to open his Wolves account, having a well-struck effort saved by Jordan Pickford at his near post, and a similar attempt blocked by Michael Keane after impressive work from Vinagre down the left.

Vinagre, on the whole, though, was finding things difficult against attacking full-back Coleman and the tricky Richarlison.

For a sustained period, they were getting past him at each time of asking, and the Portuguese ended up getting a yellow card for a cynical foul.

Jimenez's frustration also boiled over before the break, and he ended up in referee Anthony Taylor's book for tugging Lucas Digne's shirt as he tried to take a throw-in.

Boly joined the cautioned crew swiftly after the restart, having to take down Richarlison due to Vinagre's fruitless foray forward leaving Wolves exposed.

And then Bennett did for obviously blocking off Digne. He did make a perfectly-timed tackle to stop Kean pulling the trigger just before that, though.

The gap between Wolves' midfield and attack was growing by the minute. Cutrone and Jimenez tried to hold the ball up, but had nobody supporting them, so Nuno introduced Moutinho on the hour mark for scorer Saiss.

Jota soon entered the fray too, on for Cutrone, but it was still was not clicking in the final third. A couple of promising moves petered out as they lacked incisiveness and fresh ideas.

A more direct approach was needed, something a bit less pretty, and it was just that which saw Wolves find another equaliser, with Bennett's long throw flicked on by Boly for Jimenez to finish from point-blank range.

The Mexican was kicked in the face by Digne as he scored, but was able to carry on.

But it was a case of deja vu as Everton's Richarlison doubled his tally, and it was another header – straight into the bottom corner.

Pedro Neto, who picked up a yellow, came on as Wolves looked to draw level for a third time and leave with a point, but it was not to be.

And, frankly, they did not deserve to come away with anything after defending in such a sloppy manner, with Boly's late red card for a second yellow adding to their woes.

A fair amount for Nuno and his players to work on over the international break.

Key moments

05 - Goal! Awful mix-up between Coady and Patricio is punished as Richarlison gobbles up the chance. Big error there, skipper and keeper getting in each other's way. Coady probably the one to blame more so. Richarlison still does well to finish it.

08 - GOAAALLLLL! Within three minutes, Wolves respond! Traore's cross causes panic and Saiss is there to tap the ball home. Terrific work from Traore down the right-hand side. Saiss scores after Coleman loses his footing in the six-yard box.

12 - Goal! Nuno's side are at sixes and sevens at the back, and the Toffees regain the advantage. Iwobi, with nobody within five yards of him at the far post, heads past Patricio after a cross from the right. Far too easy.

75 - GOOOOOAALLLLL!! Wolves level the scores once more! Not the prettiest goal, but they all count. Bennett's long throw-in is flicked on by Boly to Jimenez, who heads home despite being kicked in the face by Digne.

80 - Goal! Everton are in front again, and it is Richarlison with his second of the afternoon. The Brazilian rises above the static Boly to nod the ball into the far corner, past full-stretch Patricio. Wolves just can't keep it tight at the back.

90+4 - RED CARD! The afternoon gets worse for Wolves as Boly picks up a second yellow and is sent off. He'll miss the Chelsea game in a couple of weeks' time.

Teams

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Delph; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi (Bernard, 76); Kean (Calvert-Lewin, 76)

Subs not used: Stekelenburg (gk), Holgate, Sidibe, Schneiderlin, Tosun

Goals: Richarlison (5, 80), Iwobi (12)

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Bennett, Coady (c), Boly; Traore, Neves (Neto, 84), Saiss (Moutinho, 59), Dendoncker, Vinagre; Jimenez, Cutrone (Jota, 68)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Vallejo, Otto, Gibbs-White

Goals: Saiss (8), Jimenez (75)

Red card: Boly (90+4)

Attendance: 39, 374

Next up

Wolves host Frank Lampard's Chelsea after the international break on Saturday, September 14 (3pm).