Walter Mazzarri: Apart from goals, we were better than Wolves

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Torino chief Walter Mazzarri was disappointed not to beat Wolves and seal a Europa League group stage spot after 'beating them in every statistic except goals scored'.

Walter Mazzarri (AMA)

The Italians lost 2-1 at Molineux – 5-3 over the two legs – but did start brightly.

Andre Belotti got their goal while Simone Zaza, Soualiho Meite and Daniele Baselli each had chances.

"We beat them in every statistic except goals scored," said former Watford boss Mazzarri.

"We had more possession and passes. This is data we cannot underestimate.

"We needed more quality, to do more with the last pass and the last shot.

"But I'm happy with the performance."

