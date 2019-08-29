Wolves boss Nuno: Getting to Europa League group stage is massive

Nuno's side clinched their place by beating Torino 2-1 at Molineux (5-3 on aggregate) tonight.

They join the likes of Roma, Sevilla and Porto in the competition, and Nuno's side will find out their group stage opponents in tomorrow's draw which commences at midday.

"It's fantastic, isn't it? It's the work that started in the Championship two years ago, and then it's building and building," said Nuno.

"What these boys did is fantastic. It's a small squad and they deserve a lot of credit along with the staff and people behind the scenes.

"It's very important for us. It's massive. Massive."

Nuno's side completed the job in style, winning all six qualifiers, scoring 19 goals and only conceding four along the way.

Northern Irish side Crusaders and Pyunik from Armenia are the other teams who fell at the hands of Wolves.

On if he is especially delighted to have done it with a perfect record, Nuno said: "Of course, as it's so hard.

"It's travelling to different teams. We played on a plastic pitch (against Crusaders), which was so tough.

"Then we played Pyunik. It was tough. But here in Molineux, it's been fantastic. We perform so well at home and the fans really push us.

"They're the 12th man, so congratulations to them. They're going to see big games.

"And we want to play, we want to compete.

"We'll sit down and watch the draw. That'll be a pleasure for all Wolves fans."

Nuno also had some kind words for Torino. Raul Jimenez opened the scoring against them at Molineux.

Andrea Belotti levelled for the Italians, but Leander Dendoncker immediately struck at the other end.

"They pressed and it was very difficult for us," added Nuno.

"We didn't have too many chances, but we defended well.

"We had to work very hard to control Torino.

"They're a fantastic team and I wish them all the best for the future – fantastic team, fantastic fans."