Nuno grateful for Molineux support

Nuno Espirito Santo's team last tasted defeat at home way back on January 2, a run of 11 wins and four draws.

A draw will be enough to progress at a packed Molineux tonight, as will a 1-0 or 2-1 home defeat owing to away goals.

But Nuno will want to keep the unbeaten run going. He said: "It gives us confidence. All these performances we're able to have, having such spectacular moments has a lot to do with the belief of the fans.

"If you go to Molineux you can feel the atmosphere they give us, it's fantastic so we have to embrace it, enjoy it and be thankful.

"A full house at Molineux, what could be better?

"It's important for us, the help that the fans give us, the way they push the team and enjoy going alongside the team with us.

"The intimidating aspect (for the opposition), I don't know, but we enjoy playing at Molineux in front of our fans."

One man who'll hope to feature tonight is recent signing Pedro Neto, who has impressed off the bench recently.

The man who joined him from Lazio, though, isn't yet ready to feature with Nuno saying Bruno Jordao is with the under-23s for now.

"Not only (Neto), the new players that have come, they need time," Nuno said.

"We believe that slowly they will get inside of the philosophy.

"The talent is there – it's how we work on it. This is our job, to try and take advantage of the players' talent.

"(Jordao is) more now integrated in the under-23s but he trains with us on,a regular basis

"We always say, small squad and good back-ups."

Meanwhile Wolves have been handed a home tie against Championship side Reading in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

All teams in European competition have been exempt so far.

Villa have an all-Premier League tie Brighton.

Full draw: Wolves v Reading, Oxford v West Ham, Watford v Swansea, Brighton v Villa, Sheff Utd v Sunderland, Colchester v Spurs, Portsmouth v Southampton, Burton Albion v Bournemouth, Preston v Man City, MK Dons v Liverpool, Man Utd v Rochdale, Luton v Leicester, Chelsea v Macclesfield or Grimsby, Sheff Wed v Everton, Arsenal v Nottm Forest, Crawley v Stoke.