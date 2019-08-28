Conor Coady in awe of 'incredible' Wolves teammate Raul Jimenez

Jimenez netted his sixth goal from eight games already this season when coolly slotting home a 97th minute penalty to earn a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sunday.

That took the Mexican striker's tally in 2019 for club and country to 23 goals in 41 appearances.

Coady was impressed with how composed the 28-year-old was in such a pressurised situation.

"He's a joke!" Coady said. "He's incredible, you saw how cool he was with the penalty.

"I wish I could take a penalty like him! My one at Bolton (in 2018) wasn't like that, I was still panicking!

"The way he takes the penalty, how cool he is in front of goal – I thought the one before where he chested it down and put it across goal was fantastic play as well.

"He's a sensational footballer."

Jimenez's goal extended Wolves' unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions in 2019/20, with five wins in the Europa League qualifiers and three draws in the Premier League.

Their busy schedule continues with the second leg of their Europa tie against Torino at Molineux tomorrow, ahead of a trip to Everton on Sunday before the international break.

Wolves were a bit flat against the Clarets at times but Coady says fatigue isn't an issue.

"We don't think so," he said. "We were ready. We had a big game on Thursday and there's no hiding from that but we were ready come Sunday.

"A few lads who've played in consecutive games, you do quite a lot of recovering.

"You've got to prepare yourself right because the games come thick and fast.

"We listen to the manager on a daily basis. He still talks us through things when we're doing recovery sessions to get us ready.

"We'll do that this week but we've got another fantastic week ahead, we'll look forward to it."