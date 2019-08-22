Wolves boss Nuno braced for tough Torino test

Wolves face the Serie A side in the play-off round first leg in Turin on Thursday night.

Torino, managed by ex-Inter, Napoli and Watford boss Walter Mazzarri, finished seventh in Serie A last season.

And Nuno, who said everyone in his squad is fit including Doherty who came off at half-time against Manchester United on Monday with a sickness bug, is expecting a real test for his team.

"Torino is a very good team, very organised, good players and manager, it's going to be tough for us," he said.

"It's a very good team and a very tough challenge for us

"They have a good defence, organisation, strong midfield, good strikers, we have to look at all the team, it's going to be a very good game tomorrow for sure

"(Last season's) table doesn't meant much in these moments what we and Torino did last season isn't relevant now

"Torino is a very good team."

The big game comes just three days after Wolves drew 1-1 with the Red Devils.

"We've been preparing since the beginning of the season for these kind of cycles," Nuno added.

"Having three days, it's difficult but we are ready to play.

"We'll decide (the team) tomorrow, we have a strong XI and we compete."

An all-Portuguese refereeing team will take charge of the match, with Artur Dias the man in the middle.

That has led to suggestions Wolves could be favoured, with Portuguese boss Nuno and his mostly Portuguese backroom team having seven Portuguese players at their disposal.

But Nuno insisted: "There's no issue here, come on.

"Our native language here is English, everyone speaks English to each other.

"Before the game we never speak about the referee, I think it's the best way for him to referee normally and not create any pressure.

"Normal game, good referee, good teams – let's play."