Nuno level headed after Wolves beat Torino

An own goal from Bremer plus strikes from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez saw Wolves triumph in the play-off first leg clash.

Torino pulled a late goal back from Andrea Belotti's penalty kick after a foul by Ruben Vinagre, but Wolves can now afford to lose 1-0 or 2-1 at Molineux next Thursday and will still go through to the Europa League group stage.

Nuno said: "It is a close tie. It is not over, far from being over. We have to take on a very tough team.

"We played good. We were organised, we stayed in shape. We produced some goals but like I say one game to go.

Adama Traore produced another superb performance, following on from his man of the match substitute cameo against Manchester United on Monday.

The Spaniard continuously had the beating of his man and set up Jota's goal which had put Wolves 2-0 up.

"He helped the team," Nuno said of the 23-year-old.

"It is about understanding your task, helping the team. Always about being part of a team. When you know yourself the characteristic of the team, it is important.

Advertising

"You know I don’t like to speak too much about individuals."

The game was Wolves' second in an intense spell of five matches in 14 days, which includes this Sunday's Premier League visit from Burnley, the second leg against Torino next Thursday and then a trip to Everton three days later, before the international break.

Nuno made a few changes in Turin, resting Ruben Neves, Jonny Castro Otto and Ryan Bennett.

Joao Moutinho has started every game so far this season and Nuno praised the wily midfielder, who gave an impressive performance against the Serie A side.

Advertising

Nuno said of Moutinho being able to start every match: "Because he respects himself. He rests. And he is a fantastic player.

"Other players players also. It is a very busy schedule and we have to manage it and always make the good decisions so the team plays compact.

"He is just one case, other players have played two games in a row and we have to decide the next one. The players understand they have to really work hard and cope with such a difficult schedule, and a difficult tie."