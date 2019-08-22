Adama Traore to use pace wisely for Wolves

Traore produced one of the best performances of his Wolves career to date during Monday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Molineux.

The Spaniard has experienced a hit-and-miss first 12 months in Wolves colours, but has impressed since returning for pre-season when he's been used exclusively as a wing-back.

Traore revealed: "Most of the time I don't need to give my top speed.

"What is the point doing your full speed? I have to go in line with the ball or in line with the pass.

"I have to run cleverly."

Troare was a club record signing when he moved from Middlesbrough for £18million last summer.

He admits he had a 'little problem' last season but that he and boss Nuno Espirito Santo are working well together

"Whatever is the problem outside of the pitch I speak with the boss and if he is alright it is OK for me," Traore added.

“If he has any problem with my error he will say to me.

“It is no problem and I am improving and working inside and outside the pitch.

“I prefer to speak always about what happens inside the game, this is my job.

“Last season was exciting and any season in England makes me learn something whether I play much or not.

“It makes me a better player and I will reach my dreams one day, definitely."

Traore was a winger at Middlesbrough and played mostly as a right-sided forward or a striker for Wolves last season.

Wing-back, though, is a position he's embracing.

"We have been working since the season started on a new position," Traore said.

“Normally I am a winger and now I am a wing-back.

“Against United, the boss said: 'come on and do what you know to do going forward and defensively in the ways you have been working', which is what I tried to do.

“It is a little different but going forward I still show what I can do. I am happy to play wherever as a winger or striker or wing-back.

“My normal position is winger but now I am a wing-back my mentality is wing-back. If I can adapt and play good it makes me a better player.”

Wolves face Torino in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie in Turin tonight.

Traore has never played in Italy and is desperate to impress if given the chance on the European stage.

"I want to play in Europe," he added.

"I've never played in Italy so it will be the first time and great and new experience.

“Of course every player wants to play in the Champions League.

“But if you want to reach there you have to focus on the first step and after we can go step by step."