Ryan Bennett says Wolves will keep it tight at the back

Nuno Espirito Santo's team face Manchester United at Molineux tonight before travelling to take on Italian side Torino in the Europa League on Thursday.

Then it's back to Molineux next Sunday for the visit of Burnley before they meet Torino again, with the games coming thick and fast.

Including their two Premier League Asia Trophy games, Wolves have only conceded one goal since returning to action this summer – and that was an own goal by Bennett, against Crusaders.

"I'm the top scorer against us!" Bennett jokes. "It's good. You look at it as a whole, we haven't conceded from an opposition team, as such, which is nice.

"We're looking to continue that. We always try and build on our shape so it's obviously a good start to get that.

"We know we're going to come up against different challenges throughout the season but as a start, it's a good one.

"It's a big week. We know it's going to be tough, every game is at this level.

"We'll look to recover and go again on Thursday but for us it's all about Monday night at the moment, we need to get through that and do as well as we can and then we'll deal with Thursday.

"We've been doing that since we came back, played a lot of games and there hasn't been much time at all.

"The professionalism throughout the staff and the team is brilliant."

Wolves beat United twice in quick succession last season.

Bennett believes it will be another special occasion under the Molineux lights.

"Most night games feel different with the atmosphere – we'll be looking to use that to our advantage," he added.

"Everyone says United had a bad season and they were still quite a way in front of a lot of teams.

"That's the expectation they've got and they have to deal with.

"I think they'll be set up a bit different this year, looking to counter and exploit the pace and power they've got up top.

"We'll be going out there again looking to get the performance and result that we want."