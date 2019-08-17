Wolves boss Nuno braced for new Man United challenge

Wolves famously beat United in the FA Cup and then the Premier League, with both 2-1 victories coming in the space of just 18 days towards the end of last season.

Nuno, though, is expecting a different game this time around as Wolves kick off a huge week that includes a Europa League play-off tie against Torino on Thursday.

"The past doesn't count at all, it's about Monday," Nuno said.

"It's going to be a very, very tough challenge.

"It's a new game, for sure, totally different to what we did (against them) in the past.

"We know they're going to face a very tough opponent – fantastic players, all over the place. We want to compete. We want to play.

"There were 30,000 for Pyunik, we expect more Monday. Those that were missing can come and help.

"The support of Molineux gives us so much. We have to go again together.

"Us on the pitch, them in the stands, pushing. That's the idea of a big, big pack."

Nuno made nine changes for Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Pyunik.

He feels his squad is more balanced this season.

""I think we are balanced, it's a small squad, with the back-up of the under-23s boys coming through," Nuno added.

"It's a big, big work we have in hand.

"But you saw in the Asia Trophy we have people behind that we can count on.

"It's a building process, the club, the idea, the identity. We want to create an identity. It's a big process.

"I'm very, very proud (of adjusting to the Europa), but I really think we're only just starting.

"It's a new season with new challenges that we want to embrace.

"We have to work harder and better, but of course I'm proud.

"All the players are available and people want to perform and compete, that's the idea."