Wolves boss Nuno: Pyunik tie not over

Nuno's team won 4-0 in Armenia last week, with the return leg taking place at Molineux tomorrow.

The Wolves head coach wouldn't be drawn on whether he will make changes to his starting XI for the game, ahead of a busy period in which Wolves will play five games in 14 days in they progress to the Europa League play-off round – where they'd almost certainly face Italian side Torino who are 5-0 up after their first leg.

He also praised the fit-again Matt Doherty for his efforts since coming back into the team against Pyunik last week.

"The interpretation is it's a new game and a new challenge – it's an opportunity to play good and perform well," Nuno said at today's pre-match press conference.

"We still have to make a decision to prepare the starting XI but having all the squad available gives us good options.

"Matt Doherty had a problem in pre-season, it was different to all the squad.

"He stopped (training) but he didn't stop totally.

"He had a fantastic answer in both games and made a big effort in both games, to us it was a big, big help."

Asked if he had one eye on Monday's big game against Manchester United at Molineux, Nuno replied: "No, not at all, step by step, game by game

"The Europa League is a challenge, it's a new reality for us and we want to embrace it and really give it a go.

"We think we're well equipped.

"We don't have VAR tomorrow so we don't have to worry about that.

"We have to be focused, in shape and play our football and try to give a good performance to Molineux.

"It's a new game, 0-0, let's start to play

"(Our game by game approach) is everything, the approach is how well you prepare yourself to play every game, every day to compete.

"It's a fantastic mentality of the squad.

"How we train is how we compete, it's a key factor for us and we cannot ever change."

Wolves will be backed by at least 28,000 fans at Molineux tomorrow, with tickets still selling fast and edging towards a sell out.

"We cannot thank them enough," Nuno said.

"It's amazing. Every time you step inside Molineux it gives you a boost, everyone appreciates it."