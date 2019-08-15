Nuno pleased with Wolves' Europa form

Wolves are already 4-0 up against Armenian outfit Pyunik and are 1/80 to win tonight’s tie.

Nuno’s boys have scored 10 goals in their three European outings to date and the boss is happy with the condition of his players despite a long journey to Yerevan last week.

He paid tribute to his squad, saying: “So far it’s been good but not only the players, the staff have been amazing.

“First of all trying to, before we travel, have everything ready for us.

“The players have been very positive and glad, they’ve embraced this challenge and been able to compete every game.

“It requires a lot of effort from us, it requires a lot of non visible work when they are by themselves, respect their bodies and recover well.

“We’re delighted and we want to continue (in the competition).

The likes of new boys Patrick Cutrone, Jesus Vallejo, Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordao will all hope to be involved tonight.

Nuno added: “They joined us later than the main core of the squad.

“We have to attend all the aspects – minutes of games, how many sessions they’ve had before they’re ready to compete, all these aspects we take a good look at and then hopefully make a good decision.

“The philosophy is the same. We’ll try and find the best XI that we can, for sure that will be our main objective – compete and perform well in the game.

“No matter which competition, which opponent, the philosophy is the same.

“The pinnacle for us is each game, no matter how many spectators you have, all these aspects doesn’t affects us.

“If we live under the suspicion of risk (ahead of Monday’s game against Manchester United), you cannot make decisions, it’s absurd.”

After firing those 10 goals in Europe, Wolves drew a blank at Leicester on Sunday with Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez spurning good opportunities.

Nuno wants an improvement on that front tonight. He said: “Being clinical and taking your chances is one of the aspects that, regarding the last game, we must improve.

“We were able, before the game of Leicester, to be really clinical on our chances. It didn’t happen on Sunday so we have to look for Thursday. No matter what the competition, this is a main aspect of the game.”