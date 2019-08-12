Wolves boss Nuno does not like the delay VAR brings

Nuno's side thought they had scored in the season-opener at Leicester, which ended 0-0, only for Leander Dendoncker's strike to be disallowed once checked over by the video assistant referee.

The goal was ruled out because of a handball by Willy Boly, although unintentional, just before Dendoncker found the net, in accordance to the new law which states 'any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will be disallowed this season – even if it is accidental'.

And Nuno respects the rules but felt the time taken to come to the decision saw Wolves lose momentum.

"I didn't see the images, but everybody is going to speak about this, game after game," he said.

"Until things settle down and become normal, it's always going to be an issue.

"We celebrate, and then we don't celebrate, and then the fans of Leicester celebrate a no-goal.

"It's too much time. It's not the mindset of the game, celebrating a decision.

"They want to keep the game flowing. It's hard for me to judge, but what concerns me is the tempo – the time we stay in silence. I don't like it."

Advertising

The crowd at The King Power Stadium were told the goal was being checked via the ground's big screens.

But there have been suggestions about getting the referee to explain what is happening as it is happening to the live crowd.

"I think the referee spoke with the players, and this is the way," added Nuno.

"Once things are clear, they'll be perfect."

Advertising

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was the beneficiary of the technology and the new handball rule, and he said: "I said to some of the guys before that I'm a huge fan of VAR.

"The rules are there, but there's the emotion with it, and for Nuno it's a different emotion when they think they've scored.

"But I think the rules are pretty clear. It's unfortunate for them, and it benefitted us as it shifted the momentum of the game a bit.

Brendan Rodgers (AMA)

"We were able to get a foothold in the game again.

"VAR will work for you some weeks, and against you in other weeks.

"Here, it has worked for us and another time, it will go against us.

"It's frustrating if you score and then have a wait to be told it's not a goal, but I thought it was dealt with very well.

"It's something that we have to adapt to."