Captain Conor Coady is raring to go ahead of Wolves opener

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team face Leicester City in their league opener at the King Power Stadium tomorrow.

Wolves have travelled 6,000 miles this week, beating Armenian side Pyunik 4-0 in their Europa League third qualifying round first leg clash.

Coady said: “I can’t wait for Sunday. It’s been a long old pre-season, we’re ready for it now and we’ve prepared right, we’ve used the Europa League to help get ready for the Premier League.

“We started preparing for Leicester in the dressing room (in Armenia), we’ve had our massages and things straight away.

“The Europa League is where we want to be so we need to get used to it.”

Wolves routed Pyunik with goals from Raul Jimenez (two), Matt Doherty and Ruben Neves. Coady was deeply impressed by the work of Diogo Jota, who laid on three assists, and Jimenez.

“It was really good, I thought the lads were fantastic,” he said of Thursday’s win. “You realise when you come to these places how tough it actually is. You watch it at home on the telly and you think teams in the Premier League should be winning those games, but it becomes tough.

“It was tough, the first 15 they caught us by surprise with the way they played, we didn’t know too much about them. We got a grip of the game and the lads were brilliant.

Advertising

“The boys up front are outstanding.

“You can wax lyrical about them all day long. I tell them all the time, how good they are and they’ve showed it again, the link-up play and the finishing, every- thing.

“Then you look at Doc coming back in for his first game, scoring and looking fantastic. We’ll take the positives and move on.”

Leander Dendoncker thinks Wolves can have a good run in the Europa League.

“I think we can do well in the competition,” he said. “First we have to try to go into the group stage and it won’t be easy, because if we go through the next game is probably against Torino who would be very tough.”