Nuno has no complaints about Wolves’ air miles

Wolves made a 6,000-mile round trip to Armenia this week where they beat Pyunik 4-0 in the first leg of their third round qualifying tie.

Three days after that clash they face their opening Premier League game of the season away at Leicester City.

The players arrived back in England in the early hours of Friday morning.

And Nuno, speaking on Friday afternoon, said: "I’m not complaining, I never do as I believe that at the moment we are in this competition and we have to forget what was before and not think what could happen - prepare yourself on a daily basis and we’ll be able to do that.

"We’ve had a good pre-season, a different approach, we had a lot of travelling but the most important thing is the players.

"The way they believe, the way they respect themselves, the way they work so hard - this is fantastic. It’s delightful for coaches like us to have these great men.

"They are healthy - tired, but let’s prepare well. We rest today, have a good meal, have a good sleep and tomorrow we prepare for the game.

"We have a training session and we compete - the spirit is always the same to compete. The best thing that you can do is compete, let’s see.

"We’ve prepared (for the season) in a different way, we believe that the way we’ve prepared is to take advantage of the competition, we’ve prepared ourselves for what is coming on Sunday.

"We want to be ready every single game that we have in front of us. It was different, thank God that I have all of the players available and we’re ready to go."

New £20 million man Cutrone made his Wolves debut in Armenia and helped create the fourth goal when winning a penalty in stoppage time.

Patrick Cutrone made his Wolves debut in Armenia (Credit: Sam Bagnall/AMA)

He could make his Premier League bow at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Nuno said of the Italian striker: "Patrick has talent, he’s a young boy but he has talent and he has tremendous will to improve and that’s the more important thing.

"This mentality on a daily basis of always wanting to learn things, become a better player, a better human being – we’re very happy with all the new players.

"Jesus (Vallejo), the young boys Pedro (Neto) and Bruno (Jordao) also came so we are trying to build a strong squad.

"One of the most important things (in the transfer window) was that the base of the squad, the core of the squad was maintained and stays together.

"We started in the Championship, then last season and this season and I truly believe that as time goes by, the better we can become, and we can improve. I’m happy on that aspect.

"The new players are adapting. One of the things that the squad have received them well and welcomed them – that is the first aspect.

"Then, comes my job on the pitch to integrate them and expect the best of them."

Wolves' first away game of last season was also at Leicester. They unluckily lost 2-0 but then beat the Foxes 4-3 in a thriller at Molineux in January.

Nuno is expecting another tricky test against Brendan Rodgers' team.

"Tough, tough, very tough," he said. "They have a fantastic group of players, a very good manager, we expect a very tough game but like I always say, knowing your opponent, knowing their weakness and their strengths is the best thing that you can do.

"So, we prepare ourselves in the best way but it’s going to be tough. It’s a big challenge for us.

"Last year we played them at the beginning of the season, we had moments that we could have scored and then we scored an own goal but that is over and football has shown to me that history never repeats, so it’s going to be a new challenge and a new game."