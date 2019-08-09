Nuno happy with no Wolves sales – and big Pyunik win

Wolves costed to a 4-0 victory in the Armenian capital Yerevan with goals from Raul Jimenez (2), Matt Doherty and a penalty from Ruben Neves, while Diogo Jota provided three assists.

The transfer deadline closed just as the match kicked off, with Wolves making no last-minute additions to their first-team squad.

Nuno said the window was more about keeping his team together, though, saying: "One of the worries I had of the transfer window was about no one going out. So, that's more important!"

Wolves have scored 10 goals in their three Europa League games and seem certain to face the winner of Torino/Shakhtyor Soligorsk in the play-off round, one step away from the group stages.

Nuno said of his team's performance: "It was good. They (Pyunik) started strong, pressing, high intensity, it was important to keep the shape and we managed well the game.

"We did a good performance.

"It's been a totally different pre-season, we had a lot of trips all over the world but I'm pleased with the discipline and hard work of the boys, it's amazing how they work, they train for themselves, they respect themselves and it's about the team."

"I'm pleased with how clinical we've been. There are lots of aspects of the game we must look at, knowing the goal is the most important thing. Of course I'm happy, the (combinations) are good, I'm happy with some things and not so happy with other things. It's a long process."

Advertising

New £20million striker Patrick Cutrone made his debut with a 27-minute substitute appearance, winning the penalty which led to the fourth goal.

"He's integrating and it takes time. They have to keep on going along with him, his adaption is to integrate with the squad, that's the first step for him to improve and get inside the dynamics of the team," Nuno said of Cutrone.

One man who wasn't in Armenia was Adama Traore. Far from being injured, or even a late deadline-day target for another club, Traore merely turned up at the airport without a passport.

Nuno explained: "He had a problem with his passport...he didn't know. It's impossible to travel with an ID card so he couldn't travel with us. He'll join us for the next game."