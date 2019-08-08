Menu

Wolves looking to sign young talents Meritan Shabani and Danny Loader

Wolves are working on deadline day deals for talented youngsters Meritan Shabani and Danny Loader – but no first-team additions are expected.

Shabani, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Bayern Munich, is understood to be closing in on a move to Wolves, initially to join Rob Edwards' under-23s set-up.

Negotiations are also taking place with Loader, the 18-year-old Reading forward who is weighing up his options as he is in the final year of his Royals contract. If he signs, he will be for the u23s too.

Wolves, who play FC Pyunik in Europa League qualifying this evening, had been linked with midfielders Franck Kessie and Mario Lemina.

Neither of them will sign, though, barring a late shift.

