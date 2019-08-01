Wolves expecting Crusaders test

Wolves face the Northern Irish side in the second qualifying round second leg tie hoping to secure their place in the third round, where they will face either Jablonec from the Czech Republic or Pyunik, with the Armenia side 2-1 up after winning at home last week.

Crusaders were unashamedly defensive at Molineux, but with Wolves having a two-goal advantage Jota says it could be a different game tonight.

"They are losing so they need to do something different," Jota said "Let's see if they will, at least from the beginning.

"I didn't know much about them before this draw but they were very well organised, they made it hard for us.

"We knew from the beginning they would defend with a lot of men, trying to not concede.

"It was a good test for us at Molineux, trying to build against a lot of defenders.

"I think we got the result we wanted."

Jota scored Wolves' first European goal in 39 years when he slammed home from Adama Traore's cross.

He hopes to pick up where he left off at the end of last season.

"Yes, I want to keep the good work, last season was a fantastic season, not just from me but for the club," he added.

"I had one chance before (my goal) so it was good for me to take that one and give us the lead.

"Crusaders were very well organised, giving 100 per cent in each tackle and moment.

"They did their best but we were better and deserved to win.

"(A tough pre-season is) part of the game and the organisation of the good teams. We want to be a good team so it's part of the job, we need to get used to that.

"I'm young so I feel fresh almost all the time! I'm ready to go."