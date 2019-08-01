Nuno: Crusaders Europa tie is not over

Goals from Jota and Ruben Vinagre mean Wolves will kick-off their first away match in Europe for 39-years with a 2-0 aggregate lead.

Even before that win, Nuno's men were overwhelming favourites to beat the Belfast-based side and progress into the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

But the boss has told his players to go into tonight's clash with the mindset that the game is still 0-0.

"We cannot play this game thinking we don’t need to score," Nuno said.

"We have to play the game like a new game. Let's compete, let’s play well and let’s respect our opponents.

"It doesn’t matter how many goals advantage you have. You just have to play the game as 0-0.

"The job is not done. For us it is not about drawing.

"It is about a game that we have to compete in. It’s a brand new game, let’s play it."

Tonight's game, at the 3,383 capacity Seaview Stadium, will be played on an artificial pitch.

But Nuno doesn't think that will be a problem for his players.

"Let’s see how they adapt," he continued.

"They don’t have a lot of experience but they assure me that with water it is almost like a natural grass."

Wolves will be boosted by a large number of travelling fans in Northern Ireland.

And Nuno is grateful they have made the journey.

"They are always important," he added.

"They make it feel like home in almost every stadium we have been together so we are very thankful and delighted that once again they come to support the team."