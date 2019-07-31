Wolves announce £20m Patrick Cutrone signing from AC Milan

The 21-year-old has penned a four-year contract and will become the first Italian to ever play for Wolves.

Wolves will initially pay £16m for the forward, with the deal including a further £4m in add-ons.

He became the club's top target for a new striker a number of weeks ago, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to add a different dimension to his forward line to complement Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

Cutrone is described as a 'classic number nine' and has previously been compared to legendary ex-Milan and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi, by Cutrone's former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso, who said of Cutrone in 2018: "He's young with a lot of hunger. He's similar to Inzaghi and has the venom inside."

Cutrone said he can't wait to get started at Molineux after leaving his boyhood club for a new adventure.

“I’m very pleased to be here because the club really wanted me," he told Wolves' official website. "I’m very happy and want to give my all for the team.

"The club really wanted me and being able to play in the Premier League for Wolves is fantastic. I just can’t wait to get started."

"I’ve come here to play football. I’ll have to settle in initially and I'm looking forward to heading out on to the pitch to play.

"You never stop learning and I’m here to learn new things, but I’ll certainly give my all for the team.

"I can say to the fans that I’m very pleased to be here and I can’t wait to play and feel their support."

Cutrone scored 16 goals in 42 games in his breakthrough season in 2017/18 before netting nine in 43 last year.

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell dubbed Cutrone an 'exciting signing at a very exciting period for this football club'.

He added: “We have a strong philosophy under the leadership of Nuno of bringing in the right type of people and developing young talent while staying humble and grounded as individuals, and we feel Patrick perfectly fits into our philosophy.

“We are very pleased to have a player of Patrick’s ability join the club and look forward to him being a part of Nuno’s squad in another historic season for Wolves.”