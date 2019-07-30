Nuno wants two more Wolves signings

Real Madrid loan defender Jesus Vallejo is the only new face in Nuno's squad, after the early-summer additions of Raul Jimenez (£32million) and Leander Dendoncker (£12m).

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is on the verge of signing in a £20m deal, meaning the Wolves boss will want one more player should Cutrone sign as expected.

Nuno told Sky Sports: "We feel that we still need two players. We're going to bring in two players (to get to) 18 players that we want to work with every day, plus the back-up of the under-23s and the young players that we want to develop.

"We want quality players.

"All the clubs are expected to make decisions (on players). But we've done our homework - we find our targets and then it's the process of negotiating.

"We are still on time and bringing players that we want to bring.

"We want to increase quality in the squad."

Vallejo has started training with his new team-mates.

Nuno said of the 22-year-old: "He's doing good. He was involved in the national team of Spain, under-21s, he became champion, it was very nice, not so many holidays so he didn't have too much time to lose his shape.

"He's integrating now, he's getting the routines inside of the team and everything will proceed as normal."