Nuno excited by improving Wolves star Ruben Vinagre

By Joe Edwards | Wolves | Published:

Nuno Espirito Santo is excited to help ‘growing and improving’ Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre achieve his full potential.

Ruben Vinagre celebrates his goal against Crusaders (AMA)

Vinagre has just signed a new five-year contract at Molineux which ties him down until 2024.

And the 20-year-old Portuguese prospect got on the scoresheet as Wolves beat Northern Irish outfit Crusaders 2-0 in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg last Thursday.

There are high hopes for Vinagre from club staff and fans alike, and Nuno said: “Ruben is in his third season with us, and he’s growing and improving.

“My job is to get the maximum out of each and every player. This is what I love to do.”

Also on the scoresheet against Crusaders was Vinagre’s compatriot Diogo Jota.

His sweet strike came on the back of a couple of goals in the Premier League Asia Trophy, but Nuno still thinks he can improve in front of goal.

“He had his chances, and he could do more,” he added.

“He had clear chances. The important thing is he is there, with the ball, in the right place to score.”

Wolves Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

