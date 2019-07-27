Wolves sign Jesus Vallejo on loan from Real Madrid

Wolves have signed Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan.

The club confirmed the news this afternoon and Vallejo joins on the back of captaining Spain to European Under-21 Championship glory this summer.

Vallejo made seven of his 19 Real appearances last season and recovered from injury to net his first La Liga goal against Villarreal in May.

The 22-year-old has had previous loan spells at Real Zaragoza and with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and has played seven times with Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto during a total of 22 appearances for the Spanish under-21 team.

Vallejo watched his new team beat Crusaders 2-0 at Molineux on Thursday and could now make his debut in the second leg of the Europa League tie next week.

Wolves’ previous summer business saw them turn the loan moves of Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker into permanent deals.

The club is still hopeful of signing AC Milan and Italy striker Patrick Cutrone. It's believed the team clubs have agreed a deal with principle and Wolves are now trying to convince the player to move to Molineux.

Meanwhile Wolves have provided a positive update on Ruben Neves after the midfielder limped off against Crusaders.

The club's head of medical Phil Haywards said: “Following a heavy blow to the abdominal area during the second half of last night’s game, Ruben was taken to hospital as a precaution for further tests to ensure there was no significant injury to his abdomen.

“Thankfully, all the tests were clear, and he returned home later in the evening.”