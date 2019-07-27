Conor Coady: Attitude is key to Wolves' Europa progress

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team dominated the first leg against Crusaders on Thursday but needed a last-second Ruben Vinagre goal to give them a 2-0 lead.

Captain Coady felt a couple more goals would have been a fair reflection of the game – and is warning of a tough match on a plastic pitch in Belfast next week.

“It’ll be tough going there, it’s an artificial pitch, we’ve never been there before,” Coady said.

“We need to make sure we do it properly and professionally and hopefully come away with a result. Any lead is a good lead. We wanted to win the game, it would have been nice to take a couple more chances, but we didn’t. We need to make sure we go there with the right frame of mind.

“You had to respect them. They came with a game plan to sit deep, it was always going to be tough. Teams get deeper and deeper which makes it tough.

“That second goal was huge for us. I thought we deserved it – and maybe a couple more as well with the chances we had – but luckily we got the second.

“We moved the ball from side to side, we probably could have tried to penetrate a bit more, but that second goal really helps us.

“We wanted to make sure these were the foundations for the rest of the season.

“It was a good result and a clean sheet.”

Wolves are today expected to complete the signing of 22-year-old Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a season-loan deal.

The player was at Molineux on Thursday to watch the win over Crusaders and met his prospective new team-mates in the dressing room after the match.

Spain Under-21 captain Vallejo underwent a medical yesterday and is set to be unveiled in a Wolves shirt today.