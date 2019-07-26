Wolves boss Nuno wants improvement after 'special' night

Wolves were 2-0 winners against the Belfast-based outfit at a packed-out Molineux in the first of two Europa League second qualifying round ties.

Portuguese pair Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre scored against the well-drilled Crues, who host Nuno's charges at Seaview next Thursday.

And summing up Wolves' first European appearance since 1980, Nuno said: "It's really special to be back in Molineux, it's amazing, fantastic.

"And when it's in European competition for the first time in almost 40 years, it becomes even more special. I'm very proud to be part of this group."

But Nuno did admit Vinagre's goal, which came in second half stoppage-time, came as a relief.

"It makes a difference, no doubt about it, for the second leg," he said.

"We have to look at the game and see what moment we are in.

"Crusaders were well-organised, really deep with no spaces.

"But we need to be faster, more accurate, more sharp. All those things will come with hard work.

"We touched the ball, but not had a lot of chances, so there are things we have to work on. We must work.

"But it was very hot. The idea of the game was there, so I'm proud of that.

"Sometimes we'll score more, sometimes less, but we always create."

Nuno was also asked if Wolves will sign anyone before the start of the Premier League season, to which he replied they 'will do'.

And the club are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan. It is not thought the deal includes an option to buy, though.

He was pictured watching on from the stands at Molineux and is understood to have gone into the dressing room post-match to meet his soon-to-be team-mates.

The 22-year-old has played 19 times for the Spanish giants and was part of the Spain Under-21 team who won the European Championships in the summer.

Nuno also gave an update on midfielder Ruben Neves after he limped off on the hour mark against Crusaders.

"Yes, he struggled. Let's see. It was a hard knock to his side, he's in pain now, but we're going to take care of him," he added.

"Let's wait for the medical report. I'm not a medic."