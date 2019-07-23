Wolves' Rui Patricio: I’m ready to reach new heights

The 31-year-old enjoyed an impressive first campaign in English football after moving from Sporting for £15million, helping Wolves finish seventh in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League.

He then followed that up with winning the inaugural Nations League with Portugal in the summer.

And Patricio looks to be in fine form ahead of the new campaign, judging by his man of the match display in Wolves’ Premier League Asia Trophy success against Manchester City on Sunday. The keeper made some fine stops during normal time and then saved three penalties.

“It’s going to be a great season,” he told the Express & Star.

“It will be hard, as every Premier League season is, they are always very well fought. I believe it’s going to be one more excellent season from all of us and we want to give much joy to our supporters.

“It was a good year (for me), but I know that I can do more and be better.

“So, I must keep working and evolving every day. That’s the most important thing.”

Patricio is one of several Wolves players who has experience of European competition, something he feels will benefit Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

“Yes, it’s logical,” he added. “We have experience in European competitions, which is important.

"We also have the qualifying for the Europa League to do, so having experience always helps. The most important thing for all of us is to be focused on the things we have to do.”

Patricio and the squad seemed to enjoy their China experience, which included victories over City and Newcastle, two clean sheets and a host of off-field events during a busy schedule.

“It’s been a good experience,” he added. “It’s a totally different country.

“We had to adapt ourselves to the work conditions, to the time difference and humidity. We adapted ourselves, in order to be at 100 per cent for the days of the matches.”