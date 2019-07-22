China trip has boosted confidence says Wolves' Ryan Bennett

Nuno Espirito Santo's team defeated Newcastle 4-0 and then defeated Manchester City on penalties on Saturday to lift the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Bennett played 90 minutes in both games and will expect to feature when Wolves play Crusaders in the Europa League on Thursday.

He said: "It's nice to get the win and that's what we aim to do every game.

"It's important to get away and get that togetherness we all talk about so much.

"To go out there and play the way we have against the two teams and get the results has been nice.

"Ultimately that does breed confidence. Hopefully we can take that into Thursday and get the result we need there."

Bennett, who netted a penalty in the shoot-out victory, was also delighted for the defence to keep two clean sheets out in China.

He said of his spot kick: "I haven't practiced any! It's quite simple, I don't plan to go anywhere, you just step up and take it.

"It was good to win it in the end like that.

"We always talk about how compact we want to be and the shape we play within.

"It's nice to put that into practice and keep the clean sheets. It was tough in the first 20-25 minutes, we're going to get those tests in the season so it was nice to go out there and work on that."