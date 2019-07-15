Wolves unveil 2019/20 away kit during China megastore opening - with PICTURES

Nuno's side are out in China ahead of their Premier League Asia Trophy exploits, and have begun their adventure with a bang - opening the new club store and revealing the new kit more than 5,700 miles away from Molineux.

Fans in China were also greeted by star appearances from the Wolves side as they unveiled the kit, with Willy Boly, Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Austin Samuels all on hand to model the strip.

Launched today at the opening of the Wolves Megastore in Shanghai, here is the new @adidasfootball Wolves away kit for 2019/20!



🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/9EjKu0OwIU — Wolves (@Wolves) July 15, 2019

The black kit, which boast black shorts and gold socks, will go on sale on Saturday July 20 at 9am (BST). The club will not be taking pre-orders ahead of their release.

Wolves' first game in China takes place against Newcastle on Wednesday before their second and final game of the trip on Saturday - against West Ham or Manchester City.

The club are due to attend a number of other events throughout the week in China.

Wolves' Shanghai megastore represents the club's growing focus on the Chinese market, with Fosun based in the city.

Steve Bull was also on hand at the opening of the shop, which provides a selection of Wolves 'fashion items' to help Chinese fans based in the country purchase official club merchandise.