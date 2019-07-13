Ivan Cavaleiro leaves Wolves for Fulham on loan - for now

The Championship team completed a deal on Saturday which gives them the option to sign 25-year-old Cavaleiro on a permanent basis next summer.

The Portugese winger was an integral part of the side which earned Wolves promotion to the top flight in the 2017/18 season, but saw his role diminish last season - starting only six times in the Premier League.

He follows fellow Portugese attacker Helder Costa in leaving the club on a loan deal with the option to buy after Costa signed for Leeds earlier this month.

Speaking to fulhamfc.com, Cavaleiro said: “I’m really happy to be here and sign for Fulham. This is a big and respected club in England and through the rest of the world.

"Fulham has been involved in a European final, so it holds great pedigree.

"This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player as well so I’m very happy to be here and I’m excited to be meeting everyone today.”

Ivan Cavaleiro is a great addition to @FulhamFC. A top target for us for years, a top player on a squad that won the Championship 2 seasons ago. I’m thrilled we were able to work with Wolves, Ivan + his representatives on this deal to bring Ivan to Craven Cottage. Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/gcZ1pV6F9W — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 13, 2019

Meanwhile Fulham director Tony Khan said Cavaleiro had been a "top target" of the club for several years.

The Cottagers were chasing the former Benfica man last summer but have now got their man after a woeful Premier League campaign ended in relegation.

"He’s an excellent attacking player who, like so many of our experienced squad, has made a great contribution to a Championship side that achieved promotion to the Premier League," Khan added.

"I’m thrilled that we have been able to work with Wolves and Ivan and his representatives to negotiate this deal to bring Ivan Cavaleiro to Craven Cottage."

Wolves broke their transfer record when they signed Cavaleiro from Monaco for £7 million in 2016.

He went on to score nine times and get 12 assists as Wolves were promoted in 2017/18 before spending most of last season on the substitute's bench.

With Cavaleiro in London and Costa in Leeds, Wolves now have just three senior forwards in the squad: Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore.

Wolves are travelling to China this weekend with only 12 recognised senior outfield players. Jimenez and Romain Saiss are recovering after playing international football while Matt Doherty is injured.

