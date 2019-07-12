Wolves' Matt Doherty sidelined with knee injury

The Irish wing-back has been left out of Nuno Espirito Santo's squad for the pre-season trip to China next week through injury.

And it's understood Doherty has suffered a small knee ligament problem, which is set to sideline him for at least three weeks.

Wolves play on July 25 against either Crusaders or B36 Torshavn at Molineux, with the return leg on August 1.

Should they progress through that, Wolves will play in the third qualifying round first leg on August 8 before their Premier League campaign kicks off on Sunday, August 11 away at Leicester City.

Without Doherty, who scored eight goals and provided a further eight assists last season, Jonny Castro or Adama Traore are Wolves' senior wing-back options.

Traore impressed in the role against Cardiff and Burnley in the second half of last season.

Youngster Dion Sanderson, who will be on the plane to China, can also play at right wing-back.

The injury news comes at an unwelcome time with Wolves also currently without Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss owing to their recent international exertions.