Ivan Cavaleiro set to leave Wolves for Fulham

The Cottagers were chasing the forward last summer following their promotion to the Premier League, but are now set to get their man having suffered relegation back to the Championship.

Fulham will have an option to buy the 25-year-old. The deal is expected to go through today.

As reported by the Express & Star last month, Wolves were open to offers for the winger alongside Helder Costa. The latter departed for Leeds on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy earlier this summer.

Cavaleiro was an integral part of the side which earned Wolves promotion to the top flight in the 2017/18 season, but saw his role diminish last season - starting only six times in the Premier League.

The Portuguese winger missed the beginning of last season due to a back injury, and struggled to find form throughout the campaign, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

His exit would leave Wolves with just three senior forwards in the squad in Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore.

Jimenez will not travel to China with Wolves following his international exploits alongside Romain Saiss, whilst Matt Doherty will be absent through injury - that leaves Nuno with only 12 recognised senior outfield players.