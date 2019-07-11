Menu

Wolves youngsters deliver pre-season thrashing

Wolves | Published:

Wolves Under-23s put six past Hednesford Town in a pre-season friendly at the non-league outfit’s Keys Park home last night.

Benny Ashley-Seal.

Striker Benny Ashley-Seal got the ball rolling for Wolves with a brace, before Niall Ennis made it 3-0.

Ben O’Hanlon got a goal back for the Pitmen, who conceded once more before half-time when Chem Campbell fired home a screamer.

Wolves – for whom former Paris Saint-Germain defender Raphael Nya was among those making his debut – scored twice more after the interval to complete a 6-1 result.

