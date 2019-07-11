Laurie Dalrymple: Wolves managing director leaves club after board fall-out

A popular figure with supporters, the managing director has left Molineux just days before Wolves jet out to China in a bid to grow their brand in the Far East.

Initially hired as head of commercial affairs, Dalrymple has been Wolves’ manager director for the last three years, overseeing all commercial, stadium and non-football administrative staff at the club.

He was responsible for spearheading two recording-breaking sponsorship deals with betting firms W88 and ManBetX.

He also oversaw a record-breaking kit deal with Adidas. But in a surprise move yesterday, Wolves announced Dalrymple had been placed on gardening leave with his contract terminated with immediate effect.

It is understood Dalrymple has left after his relationship with the board deteriorated to the point where it became untenable.

He will not be replaced immediately – with chairman Jeff Shi assuming some of the managing director’s responsibilities heading into the new season.

As well as his work securing sponsorship deals, Dalrymple was also intrinsically linked with Wolves becoming the first team in the Premier League to install rail seats – which have been fitted in the South Bank at Molineux.

But it was his communication with fans that made him particularly popular with supporters, with the former MD regularly in attendance at fan parliament meetings.

In the statement announcing Dalrymple’s departure, Jeff Shi said: “With the strong management team we have in place at Wolves we will continue to push forward on and off the pitch.

“We have very clear strategies for all areas of the club, and we are very much looking forward to the new challenges that this season will bring.”