Wolves squad announcement: Roderick Miranda included in China trip

The 28-year-old's days at Wolves appeared to be numbered when he was sent on loan to Olympiakos last season.

However, after making just 11 appearances, the Greek side elected not to sign the centre-half – and now it appears he'll get a chance to force his way back into Nuno's plans.

There is no room in the 26-man squad, though, for striker Leo Bonatini. Matt Doherty misses out with a minor injury and Bright Enobakhare also won't travel to the Far East, where Wolves will face Newcastle United and either Manchester City or West Ham United in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss, who featured for Mexico and Morocco as recently as the weekend, will rejoin the group after China.

Eight youngsters who have yet to make their senior bows are in the travelling party.

They are Christian Marques (centre-back, aged 16), Dion Sanderson (centre-back/right wing-back, 19), Ed Francis (defender/central midfielder, 19), Terry Taylor (central midfielder/sweeper, 18), Luke Cundle (midfielder, 17), Theodor Corbeanu (winger, 17), Taylor Perry (attacking midfielder, 17) and Hong Wan (midfielder, 18).

London-born Hong, of Chinese and Malaysian heritage, joined the club on a two-year contract in the summer after previous spells at Luton and Yeovil.

Corbeanu was born in Canada but has Romanian citizenship and moved from Toronto last year, while Swiss youth international defender Marques joined from Swiss side Grasshoppers earlier this year.

Advertising

Taylor spent time with the first-team towards the end of last season and has impressed in the 'Conor Coady role', progressing directly from the under-18s.

Striker Niall Ennis and defender Max Kilman, who were both handed brief Wolves debuts by Wolves last season, are also included.

Rafa Mir is still on holiday having featured for Spain in the Under-21 European Championship.

Wolves squad for China

Advertising

Goalkeepers

Rui Patricio, John Ruddy, Will Norris

Defenders/Wing-backs

Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Ryan Bennett, Roderick Miranda, Jonny Castro Otto, Ruben Vinagre, Adama Traore, Dion Sanderson, Christian Marques, Max Kilman, Terry Taylor

Midfielders

Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ed Francis, Taylor Perry, Luke Cundle, Hong Wan

Forwards

Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro, Niall Ennis, Theodor Corbeanu