Opportunity knocks for Wolves starlets

With Nuno Espirito Santo’s established first-team squad having got even smaller last week with the departure of Helder Costa to Leeds, there are places up for grabs for both the trip to China and then the start of Wolves’ Europa League campaign.

Kilman was a regular unused substitute last season, making his debut in the last minute of the 1-0 home win over Fulham.

The former futsal and non-league defender said: “I feel like I’m getting much stronger and more used to the tactical side of the game so it’s helping a lot.

“I think it’s taken quite a bit of time but I’m slowly starting to get better and understanding the role more, understanding what I’ve got to do.

“He’s (Nuno) been very good with me. He’s always wanting me to work harder and harder so I guess I just need to keep going.

“It’s been very tough, very demanding with double sessions but it’s been good, we’ve been working very hard and we’re all feeling much fitter.

“I think it’s the intensity in training (that is different to the academy). There’s a bit more running, a bit more focus on working in the gym and the stuff we do so it’s much more demanding on our muscles.”

Enobakhare started last season on the bench before spending time on loan at Kilmarnock and Coventry, with the latter spell yielding six goals.

His target is now earning a permanent place in Nuno’s squad.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s been good. I’ve been working hard all week and I’m already looking forward to the next programme.

“It’s felt good (being at St George’s Park) because we’ve been together. We eat, sleep and train properly so I think it is good being as a team, you need that. I’m still learning from the players here and we’ll see how this season goes.

“It was a great time for me (at Coventry) and the manager was nice, so I enjoyed everything there. It all went well for me.

“(China is) going to be a great trip, but we’re going there to work and it’s going to be good.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where this pre-season takes me and I’m just trying to find my place, so hopefully it’s going to happen.”